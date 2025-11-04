$1000 Minute: Tuesday, November 4th
Published November 4, 2025
By Charlie
- In hockey slang, the term “Tendy” is used to describe which position?
Goaltender
- What actually fell on Chicken Little's head that made him think the sky was falling?
An Acorn
- What is the name of the singing group from the Netflix Phenom that is "K Pop Demon Hunters"?
Huntrix
- Which classic dish served at fancy dinners features beef tenderloin coated in pâté and duxelles, then wrapped in puff pastry?
Beef Wellington
- Which pop diva takes over social media every year after Halloween, declaring “It’s Time” for the holiday season?
Mariah Carey
- True or False: pumpkins and Jack o' lanterns go directly in the Green Bin Cart in Barrie and Simcoe County? (True, just remember to remove candles and decorations)
- What colour was the centre of the poppies we wore in support of veterans before it turned black?
Green
- What medical tool allows doctors to listen to your heart and lungs?
Stethoscope
- What is 0.75 written as a fraction in simplest form?
3/4
- The Confederation Bridge links Prince Edward Island to which other province?
New Brunswick
