$1000 Minute: Tuesday, November 4th

$1,000 Minute | Lifestyle
Published November 4, 2025
By Charlie
  1. In hockey slang, the term “Tendy” is used to describe which position?
    Goaltender


  2. What actually fell on Chicken Little's head that made him think the sky was falling?
    An Acorn


  3. What is the name of the singing group from the Netflix Phenom that is "K Pop Demon Hunters"?
    Huntrix


  4. Which classic dish served at fancy dinners features beef tenderloin coated in pâté and duxelles, then wrapped in puff pastry?
    Beef Wellington 


  5.  Which pop diva takes over social media every year after Halloween, declaring “It’s Time” for the holiday season?
    Mariah Carey


  6. True or False: pumpkins and Jack o' lanterns go directly in the Green Bin Cart in Barrie and Simcoe County? (True, just remember to remove candles and decorations) 


  7. What colour was the centre of the poppies we wore in support of veterans before it turned black?
    Green 


  8. What medical tool allows doctors to listen to your heart and lungs?
    Stethoscope


  9. What is 0.75 written as a fraction in simplest form?
    3/4


  10. The Confederation Bridge links Prince Edward Island to which other province?
    New Brunswick 
