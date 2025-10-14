$1000 Minute, Tuesday October 14th
Published October 14, 2025
By Charlie
- What did Kool FM replace the Cans of Spam with for the last week on Kool or Not Kool?
Flakes of Turkey
- Who are the Blue Jays facing in the ALCS?
Seattle Mariners
- What is the name of the chemical in Turkey that is said to make you drowsy?
Tryptophane
- Before being a solo artist, Michael Jackson was part of which musical group?
The Jackson 5
- Which cooking method uses a small amount of oil and quick, constant stirring to lightly brown food?
Sautéing
- What toy from the 80s used the tagline "more than meets the eye"?
Transformers
- Which famous fashion brand is known for its double G logo?
Gucci
- This blonde SNL Alumna and former News Update Co-Anchor went back to her roots and hosted SNL on the weekend?
Amy Pohler
- When it comes to sports accolades, what does the acronym MIP usually represent?
Most Improved Player/Person
- In what City would you find Big Ben?
London
