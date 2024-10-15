$1000 Minute: Tuesday, October 15th
How did you do today?
Published October 15, 2024
By Charlie
- Ross from Friends referred to this special ingredient in his Thanksgiving Leftover Turkey Sandwich as the “Moist Maker”?
A slice of bread dipped in Gravy
- Even casual Taylor Swift fans can tell you that this is her favourite number
13
- A tambourine, Maracas and Triangle are all types of this Musical Instrument Group.
Percussion
- Who is widely referred to as the “King of the Monsters”?
Godzilla
- True or False Sabrina Carpenter was an actress before she was a singer.
True (She is best known for her role as Maya Hart on the Disney Channel series Girl Meets World, which premiered in 2014)
- This movie about the first-ever episode of Saturday Night Live opened over the weekend.
Saturday Night
- Charlie buys 5 bags of apples, and each bag has 6 apples in it. If Charlie’s brother takes 7 apples to make apple pie, how many apples are left?
23
- Dave Grohl has been the frontman of the Foo Fighters for the last 30 years, but what band was he the drummer in before that?
Nirvana
- Jack Skeleton and Sally are the main characters from this Halloween/Christmas Movie.
Nightmare Before Christmas
- If you’re travelling down the 400 towards Toronto what direction are you driving?
South
