$1000 Minute: Tuesday, October 21st
Published October 21, 2025
By Charlie
- True or False: The Toronto Blue Jays are headed to the World Series?
True
- What do you call a triangle with all three sides of different lengths?
A Scalene triangle
- What is the official name of the animal often incorrectly called a “buffalo” in North America?
Bison
- Which car company makes the 3 Series and the X5?
BMW
- Kimchi, a fermented vegetable dish, is a staple in which country’s cuisine?
Korea
- She famously captured the heart and ultimately married the King of Rock' n' Roll?
Priscilla Presley
- What fictitious sport is played in the Harry Potter Universe?
Quidditch
- What happens to Pinocchio when he tells a lie?
His nose grows
- Name the TV show from the following characters: Velma, Daphne & Fred?
Scooby Doo
- What does “PDF” stand for in document formats?
Portable Document Format
