$1000 Minute: Tuesday, October 6th
Published October 6, 2026
By Charlie
- Kool FM Artist Stela Lefty currently has a song about which American City?
Boston
- We all know Barrie’s minor boys’ rep hockey teams as the Colts… but what’s the name of Barrie’s girls’ rep hockey association?
The Barrie Sharks
- The Social Reckoning is a movie opening in theatres Friday. It revolves around the rise and impact of which social media platform?
Facebook
- Last night in NFL action the New Orleans Saints hosted the Cardinals from which US Sate?Arizona
- Which famous soup is traditionally made with clams, potatoes and cream?
New England clam chowder (Just clam chowder is accepted)
- What jewelry item is worn around the ankle?
An Anklet
- What sticky silver-coloured product was Red Green famous for using to fix just about everything?
Duct Tape
- What spirit is traditionally used in a Daiquiri?
Rhum
- What is 12 × 12?
144
- What was the name of the toy maker who made Pinocchio?
Geppetto
What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement
Amp up your workday!
Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mixListen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement
Beat FOMO by being in the know!
Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.
Related
Advertisement
Advertisement
Upcoming Concerts
The KEE to Bala October 10
Advertisement
Advertisement