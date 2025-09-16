$1000 Minute: Tuesday, September 16th
Published September 16, 2025
By Charlie
- The triangular-shaped chocolate bar, inspired by the Swiss Alps, is known by what name?
Toblerone
- What is the Harmonized Sales Tax percentage in Ontario?
13%
- In basketball, what rule prevents an offensive player from lingering too long in the painted area near the basket?3 Seconds Violation/ 3 IN the key
- What is the 4th letter in the word Bingo?
G
- Which small hovering bird is known for feeding on nectar from flowers?
Humming Bird
- What is the 11th letter of the alphabet?
K
- Which organ in the human body is responsible for filtering blood?
Kidneys
- Which Canadian province is famous for the Rocky Mountains and Banff National Park?
Alberta
- What Italian dish is made with layers of pasta, cheese, and meat or vegetables?
Lasagna
- DJs and music enthusiasts often play records made from which durable plastic material?
Vinyl
