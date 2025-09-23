$1000 Minute: Tuesday, September 23rd
Published September 23, 2025
By Charlie
- Merci, after Eights and Pot of Gold are all types of what?
Boxed Chocolate/Assorted Chocolates
- After making headlines for being suspended, this late-night TV show host is set to make his return to late-night TV tonight.
Jimmy Kimmel
- This popular Brand of Tortilla chips comes in a wide variety of flavours, including Fuego, Blue Heat and Intense Nacho.
Takis (Pronounced Talk-E's)
- In Canada, what traffic street sign is red & white and shaped like a triangle?
Yield Sign
- If Amy's Daughter was born in 2017, how old will they turning in 2026?
9
- In football, how many yards must a team advance to get a first down?
10
- Who is the killer in the original Friday the 13th movie from 1980?
Pamela Voorhees (Most associate Jason as the killer, but in the 1st movie, it was his mother seeking revenge for her son's death at Camp Crystal Lake)
- Jim Cuddy is the Frontman for which Canadian band is coming to the Sadlon Arena on October 24th?
Blue Rodeo
- He famously directed hit movies like Jurassic Park, Schindler's List and Saving Private Ryan.
Steven Spielberg
- What company is behind the PlayStation gaming console?
Sony
