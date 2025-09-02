Listen Live

$1000 Minute: Tuesday, September 2nd

$1,000 Minute
Published September 2, 2025
By Charlie
  1. What Major Sports league officially starts their season this week?
    The NFL


  2. Which famous animation studio created classic cartoons like The FlintstonesThe JetsonsScooby-Doo, and Yogi Bear?
    Hanna-Barbera 


  3. What dessert is traditionally made with layers of sponge cake, whipped cream, and fresh strawberries? Strawberry Short Cake


  4. How many days are in September?
    30


  5. Which Irish beer brand is famous for its dark stout and iconic harp logo?
    Guiness 


  6. What animal is known for their round, fluffy ears and love of eucalyptus leaves?
    Koala Bear 


  7. What do you call the ice cream flavour that has vanilla, chocolate and strawberry?
    Neapolitan Ice cream


  8. On Sunday, the Blue Jays played the Brewers. What city are the Brewers from?
    Milwaukee


  9. What car company manufactures and sells the Rogue?
    Nissan


  10. According to the Farmers' Almanac, what season are we currently in?
    Summer 

