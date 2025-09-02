$1000 Minute: Tuesday, September 2nd
Published September 2, 2025
By Charlie
- What Major Sports league officially starts their season this week?
The NFL
- Which famous animation studio created classic cartoons like The Flintstones, The Jetsons, Scooby-Doo, and Yogi Bear?
Hanna-Barbera
- What dessert is traditionally made with layers of sponge cake, whipped cream, and fresh strawberries? Strawberry Short Cake
- How many days are in September?
30
- Which Irish beer brand is famous for its dark stout and iconic harp logo?
Guiness
- What animal is known for their round, fluffy ears and love of eucalyptus leaves?
Koala Bear
- What do you call the ice cream flavour that has vanilla, chocolate and strawberry?
Neapolitan Ice cream
- On Sunday, the Blue Jays played the Brewers. What city are the Brewers from?
Milwaukee
- What car company manufactures and sells the Rogue?
Nissan
- According to the Farmers' Almanac, what season are we currently in?
Summer
