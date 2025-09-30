$1000 Minute: Tuesday, September 30th
Published September 30, 2025
By Charlie
- True or False: The Blue Jays finished with the best record in the National League?
False (they finished with he best record in the American League)
- Which famous Canadian coffee chain is known for “Roll Up the Rim to Win"?
Tim Hortons
- The CN Tower in Toronto is named simply “CN Tower” today, but it was originally built by which company? The Canadian National Railway
- The metal spikes worn on the heels of cowboy boots, used to cue a horse, are called what?
Spurs
- From which animal does the cut known as “baby back ribs” originate?
Pig (pork)
- What is another name for the sport of ping pong?
Table Tennis
- This Kool FM artist performed songs like Mercy, If I Can't Have You, and Treat You Better, on Sunday Night at Bud Stage.
Shawn Mendes
- A “Bloody Mary” is a cocktail made primarily with vodka and what type of juice?
Tomato Juice
- Which North American country has the longest coastline?
Canada
- Which dog breed is known for its wrinkled skin and pushed-in nose?
Pug
