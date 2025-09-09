$1000 Minute: Tuesday, September 9th
- Last Night, the Vikings played the Bears. Name one of the two main Colours that the Vikings wore?
Purple, Yellow or Gold
- What household item is placed under a drink to protect the table from water rings?
Coaster
- Glossettes are bite-sized chocolates sold in Canada. Besides peanuts, what is the other classic filling found inside them?
Raisins
- In Canada, what code would you dial before a phone number to block your caller ID from showing?
*67
- How many inches are in 3 feet?
36
- What is the name of the protagonist in Dan Brown’s novels who was played by Tom Hanks in the movies? Robert Langdon
- Traditional bacon is made from which animal?
Pigs
- According to the Broadway musical Annie, when will the sun come out?
Tomorrow
- What tool do builders use to make sure a surface is perfectly horizontal or vertical?
Level
- This is the weapon used by the Jedi?
Light Saber
