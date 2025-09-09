Listen Live

$1000 Minute: Tuesday, September 9th

$1,000 Minute
Published September 9, 2025
By Charlie
  1. Last Night, the Vikings played the Bears. Name one of the two main Colours that the Vikings wore? 
    Purple,  Yellow or Gold


  2. What household item is placed under a drink to protect the table from water rings?
    Coaster


     
  3. Glossettes are bite-sized chocolates sold in Canada. Besides peanuts, what is the other classic filling found inside them?
    Raisins


  4. In Canada, what code would you dial before a phone number to block your caller ID from showing?
    *67


  5. How many inches are in 3 feet?
    36


  6. What is the name of the protagonist in Dan Brown’s novels who was played by Tom Hanks in the movies? Robert Langdon 


  7. Traditional bacon is made from which animal?
    Pigs


  8. According to the Broadway musical Annie, when will the sun come out?
    Tomorrow


  9. What tool do builders use to make sure a surface is perfectly horizontal or vertical?
    Level


  10. This is the weapon used by the Jedi? 
    Light Saber
