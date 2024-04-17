Listen Live

$1000 Minute: Wednesday, April 17th

  1. In the original Super Mario Bros video game, Princess Peach was known by this name in North America.

Princess Toadstool

  1. In the card game Blackjack, what point value is assigned to Blackjack?

21

  1. In French, Hommard (Oh Marr) Rouge is the name of this seafood restaurant chain.

Red Lobster

  1. This was the popular catchphrase of Fred Flintstone.

Yabba Dabba Doo

  1. True or False a CFL Football Field is bigger than an NFL football field?

True (it’s both longer and wider)

  1. How many tablespoons is ¼ cup?

4

  1. The Barenaked Ladies announced yesterday that they’re coming to Toronto in June. What is their song about having a bunch of money?  

If I Had $1,000,000

  1. What’s the game where players throw a ping pong ball across a table with the intent of landing in a solo cup with a beverage in it?

Beer or Drink Pong would also accept Beirut

  1. What’s the YouTube show where the host interviews celebrities while eating increasingly spicy chicken wings?

Hot Ones 

  1. In Disney’s Peter Pan, what was the name of Darling’s pet dog?

Nana

