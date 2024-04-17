$1000 Minute: Wednesday, April 17th
How did you do today?
- In the original Super Mario Bros video game, Princess Peach was known by this name in North America.
Princess Toadstool
- In the card game Blackjack, what point value is assigned to Blackjack?
21
- In French, Hommard (Oh Marr) Rouge is the name of this seafood restaurant chain.
Red Lobster
- This was the popular catchphrase of Fred Flintstone.
Yabba Dabba Doo
- True or False a CFL Football Field is bigger than an NFL football field?
True (it’s both longer and wider)
- How many tablespoons is ¼ cup?
4
- The Barenaked Ladies announced yesterday that they’re coming to Toronto in June. What is their song about having a bunch of money?
If I Had $1,000,000
- What’s the game where players throw a ping pong ball across a table with the intent of landing in a solo cup with a beverage in it?
Beer or Drink Pong would also accept Beirut
- What’s the YouTube show where the host interviews celebrities while eating increasingly spicy chicken wings?
Hot Ones
- In Disney’s Peter Pan, what was the name of Darling’s pet dog?
Nana