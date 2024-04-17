$1000 Minute: Wednesday, April 17th

In the original Super Mario Bros video game, Princess Peach was known by this name in North America.

Princess Toadstool

In the card game Blackjack, what point value is assigned to Blackjack?

21

In French, Hommard (Oh Marr) Rouge is the name of this seafood restaurant chain.

Red Lobster

This was the popular catchphrase of Fred Flintstone.

Yabba Dabba Doo

True or False a CFL Football Field is bigger than an NFL football field?

True (it’s both longer and wider)

How many tablespoons is ¼ cup?

4

The Barenaked Ladies announced yesterday that they’re coming to Toronto in June. What is their song about having a bunch of money?

If I Had $1,000,000

What’s the game where players throw a ping pong ball across a table with the intent of landing in a solo cup with a beverage in it?

Beer or Drink Pong would also accept Beirut

What’s the YouTube show where the host interviews celebrities while eating increasingly spicy chicken wings?

Hot Ones

In Disney’s Peter Pan, what was the name of Darling’s pet dog?

Nana