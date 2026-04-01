$1000 Minute: Wednesday, April 1st
Published April 1, 2026
By Charlie
- The Toronto Maple Leafs just parted ways with Brad Treliving, who held what position with the team?
General Manager
- Taylor Swift released a music video yesterday, paying homage to this iconic actress.
Elizabeth Taylor
- Who wrote the novel To Kill A Mockingbird?
Harper Lee
- Who played the character Neo in the movie ‘The Matrix’?
Keanu Reeves
- Branzino is what type of food?
Fish
- What is the name of Spider-Man’s aunt?
Aunt May
- What candies were originally released as “Opal Fruits”?
Starbursts
- What age group should not consume honey?
0-12-month-olds
- What is the traditional birthstone for April?
Diamond
- Name one of the three fire signs of the zodiac.
Leo, Aries, or Sagittarius
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