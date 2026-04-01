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$1000 Minute: Wednesday, April 1st

$1,000 Minute
Published April 1, 2026
By Charlie
  1. The Toronto Maple Leafs just parted ways with Brad Treliving, who held what position with the team?
    General Manager


  2. Taylor Swift released a music video yesterday, paying homage to this iconic actress.
    Elizabeth Taylor


  3. Who wrote the novel To Kill A Mockingbird?
    Harper Lee


  4. Who played the character Neo in the movie ‘The Matrix’?
    Keanu Reeves


  5. Branzino is what type of food?
    Fish


  6. What is the name of Spider-Man’s aunt?
    Aunt May


  7. What candies were originally released as “Opal Fruits”?
    Starbursts


  8. What age group should not consume honey?
    0-12-month-olds 


  9. What is the traditional birthstone for April?
    Diamond 


  10.  Name one of the three fire signs of the zodiac.
    Leo, Aries, or Sagittarius
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