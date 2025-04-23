$1000 Minute: Wednesday, April 23rd
Published April 23, 2025
By Charlie
- Why is Monday, April 28th, a key date for Canadians?
The Federal Election
- In Dr Suess's Green Eggs and Ham, who urges the other character to try the dish?
Sam I am
- True or False, The Barrie Colts are still in the OHL Playoffs?
Yes
- In Sabrina the Teenage Witch, what was the name of her talking pet cat?
Salem
- How many times does 9 go into 81?
9
- In Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, name one of the golden ticket winners other than Charlie.
Veruca Salt, Augustus Gloop, Violet Beauregarde, or Mike Teavee
- Yesterday we celebrated this day?
Earth Day
- In the Children's Song "The Ants Go Marching," why do the ants go marching?
To get out of the rain
- What part of the body, when tapped, often causes a tingling sensation and is comedically named?
Funny Bone
- In which classic board game do players make choices about their career, marriage, and family to reach the finish line?
The game of Life
