$1000 Minute: Wednesday, April 24th

Who sings the Song YMCA?

The Village People

Batman fights crime in this fictional city.

Gotham

In the NHL two clubs are named after birds. Name one of them.

Penguins or Ducks (If it comes up and someone says Blackhawk, it’s a bird BUT the Chicago Blackhawks are not named after a bird they’re named in honor of the U.S. 86th Infantry Division, which was nicknamed the “Blackhawk Division” after Black Hawk, a Native American chief who was based in present-day Illinois

What is Winnie the Pooh’s favorite food?

Honey

Of the 5 world oceans how many borders Canada?

3 (Pacific, Atlantic, and Artic)

What number is the big hand pointed to on a clock when it’s 9?

12

What is 7 x 11 minus 9?

68

If you were to list the months alphabetically what month comes first?

April (AP comes before AU)

In what board game can you find the following game pieces, a Submarine, destroyer and carrier?

Battleship

Spell Colleague

C-O-L-L-E-A-G-U-E