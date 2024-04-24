$1000 Minute: Wednesday, April 24th
How did you do this morning?
- Who sings the Song YMCA?
The Village People
- Batman fights crime in this fictional city.
Gotham
- In the NHL two clubs are named after birds. Name one of them.
Penguins or Ducks (If it comes up and someone says Blackhawk, it’s a bird BUT the Chicago Blackhawks are not named after a bird they’re named in honor of the U.S. 86th Infantry Division, which was nicknamed the “Blackhawk Division” after Black Hawk, a Native American chief who was based in present-day Illinois
- What is Winnie the Pooh’s favorite food?
Honey
- Of the 5 world oceans how many borders Canada?
3 (Pacific, Atlantic, and Artic)
- What number is the big hand pointed to on a clock when it’s 9?
12
- What is 7 x 11 minus 9?
68
- If you were to list the months alphabetically what month comes first?
April (AP comes before AU)
- In what board game can you find the following game pieces, a Submarine, destroyer and carrier?
Battleship
- Spell Colleague
C-O-L-L-E-A-G-U-E