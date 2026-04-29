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$1000 Minute: Wednesday, April 29th

$1,000 Minute
Published April 29, 2026
By Charlie
  1. In the Video Game Super Mario Bros, what gives the bothers the power to shoot fire balls?
    Fire Flower


  2. Which  Kool FM Artist Sings the songs Homewrecker, Back to Friends and Undressed?|
    Sombr 

  1. What important celebration is recognized on May 10th this year?
    Mother's Day 


  2. What’s the most popular wood used for smoking BBQ in North America?”
    Hickory 


  3. “What mountain range contains Mount Everest?”
    Himalayas 


  4. He played Danny Tanner on both Full House and Fuller House?
    Bob Saget


  5. She famously portrayed Dorthy in The Wizard of Oz?
    Judy Garland 



  6. What is the smallest country in the world?
    The Vatican City 



  7. Which  Car company makes the Corvette?
    General Motors



  8. When  starting from the sun which planet is in the 5th position?
    Jupiter 
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