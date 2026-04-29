$1000 Minute: Wednesday, April 29th
Published April 29, 2026
By Charlie
- In the Video Game Super Mario Bros, what gives the bothers the power to shoot fire balls?
Fire Flower
- Which Kool FM Artist Sings the songs Homewrecker, Back to Friends and Undressed?|
Sombr
- What important celebration is recognized on May 10th this year?
Mother's Day
- What’s the most popular wood used for smoking BBQ in North America?”
Hickory
- “What mountain range contains Mount Everest?”
Himalayas
- He played Danny Tanner on both Full House and Fuller House?
Bob Saget
- She famously portrayed Dorthy in The Wizard of Oz?
Judy Garland
- What is the smallest country in the world?
The Vatican City
- Which Car company makes the Corvette?
General Motors
- When starting from the sun which planet is in the 5th position?
Jupiter
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