$1000 Minute: Wednesday, April 2nd
Published April 2, 2025
By Charlie
- How many times do we say Oh Canada in our national anthem?
4
- What is the name of the main family in the TV Show Yellowstone?
Dutton
- In which sport do players try to eliminate opponents by hitting them with a ball while avoiding getting hit themselves?
Dodgeball (Murder Ball will also be accepted)
- According to Harvey’s slogan, they make burgers what?
A beautiful thing
- According to the nursery rhyme, what mode of transportation did Yankee Doodle have when he got into town? Pony
- Name a school supply that begins with the letter R?
Ruler
- What do you wear to protect your finger while sewing?
A Thimble
- In what country can the Loch Ness Monster allegedly be found?
Scottland
- A triangle, tambourine and wooden block are all part of what musical instrument family?
The percussion Family
- What time is 21:45 on a 12-hour clock?
9:45 pm (PM needs to be included)
