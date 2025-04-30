$1000 Minute: Wednesday, April 30th
What was the name of the antagonist in The Smurfs?
Gargamel
What cheese is traditionally used in a Greek salad?
Feta
In which ocean is the Bermuda Triangle located?
Atlantic Ocean
Iron Oxide is a reddish brown substance, most commonly called this.
Rust
Which local charity does Home Runs For The Hungry support?
The Barrie Food Bank
Ragdoll, Sphynx and Blue Russian are all types of what?
Cats
What was James Bond’s code name?
007
How many times is there a vowel in the word pierogi?
Four
This major mountain range stretches through the eastern side of the US and Canada.
The Appalachian Mountains
Azure is a shade of what colour?
Blue
Amp up your workday!
Beat FOMO by being in the know!
Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.
Related
Upcoming Concerts
A Red Carpet Concert
The much-loved A Red Carpet Concert returns on May 3rd at the King’s Wharf Theatre.