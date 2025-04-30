Listen Live

$1000 Minute: Wednesday, April 30th

$1,000 Minute
Published April 30, 2025
By Charlie

What was the name of the antagonist in The Smurfs?
Gargamel


What cheese is traditionally used in a Greek salad?
Feta


In which ocean is the Bermuda Triangle located?
Atlantic Ocean 


Iron Oxide is a reddish brown substance, most commonly called this.
Rust 


Which local charity does Home Runs For The Hungry support?
The Barrie Food Bank


Ragdoll, Sphynx and Blue Russian are all types of what?
Cats


What was James Bond’s code name?
007


How many times is there a vowel in the word pierogi? 
Four


This major mountain range stretches through the eastern side of the US and Canada. 
The Appalachian Mountains


Azure is a shade of what colour?
Blue

What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement

Amp up your workday!

Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mix
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Beat FOMO by being in the know!

Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close