$1000 Minute: Wednesday, April 30th

What was the name of the antagonist in The Smurfs?

Gargamel







What cheese is traditionally used in a Greek salad?

Feta







In which ocean is the Bermuda Triangle located?

Atlantic Ocean







Iron Oxide is a reddish brown substance, most commonly called this.

Rust







Which local charity does Home Runs For The Hungry support?

The Barrie Food Bank







Ragdoll, Sphynx and Blue Russian are all types of what?

Cats







What was James Bond’s code name?

007







How many times is there a vowel in the word pierogi?

Four







This major mountain range stretches through the eastern side of the US and Canada.

The Appalachian Mountains







Azure is a shade of what colour?

Blue