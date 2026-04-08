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$1000 Minute: Wednesday, April 8th

$1,000 Minute
Published April 8, 2026
By Charlie
  1. Canada’s Wonderland opens for the season on May 3rd. What group of Comic characters are mascots at the park?
    Peanuts 


  2. According to the song “Take Me Out to the Ball Game,” who are you rooting for?
    The home team 



  3. What candy is said to melt in your mouth, not in your hands?
    M&M's 



  4. Of the Canadian Coins in circulation, how many have an animal on them? 
    4  (Beaver/Nickle, Cariboo/Quarter, Loon/Loonie and Polar Bear/Twonie) 



  5. What fabric do you get from Sheep?
    Wool 



  6. What was the little boy's name who discovered ET?
    Elliot



  7. Euchre is traditionally played with how many cards in the deck?
    24 (9s through Aces)



  8. What name does Tim Horton's give their Bite Size Donuts?
    Timbits



  9. A hatchet is a smaller version of what?
    Axe



  10. What Amphibian was used in a series of Budweiser commercials in the 90's?
    Frog 
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