$1000 Minute: Wednesday, April 8th
Published April 8, 2026
By Charlie
- Canada’s Wonderland opens for the season on May 3rd. What group of Comic characters are mascots at the park?
Peanuts
- According to the song “Take Me Out to the Ball Game,” who are you rooting for?
The home team
- What candy is said to melt in your mouth, not in your hands?
M&M's
- Of the Canadian Coins in circulation, how many have an animal on them?
4 (Beaver/Nickle, Cariboo/Quarter, Loon/Loonie and Polar Bear/Twonie)
- What fabric do you get from Sheep?
Wool
- What was the little boy's name who discovered ET?
Elliot
- Euchre is traditionally played with how many cards in the deck?
24 (9s through Aces)
- What name does Tim Horton's give their Bite Size Donuts?
Timbits
- A hatchet is a smaller version of what?
Axe
- What Amphibian was used in a series of Budweiser commercials in the 90's?
Frog
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