$1000 Minute: Wednesday, April 9th
Published April 9, 2025
By Charlie
- If Millzy were to tell Charlie that she was acting Sus, how would Charlie be acting?
Suspicious
- This Kool FM Artist cleaned up at the 2025 Juno Awards last week, winning 4, including artist and album of the year?
Tate McRae.
- Christopher Loyd played this character in the Back to the Future Movies.
Dr. Emmett "Doc" Brown / Doc Brown
- The Barrie Colts are set to face the Frontenacs in round 2 of the OHL playoffs. Where are the Frontenacs from? Kingston
- What are the mini bite-sized donut balls called at Tim Hortons?
Timbits
- The Ghostly trio of Stretch, Fatso, and Stinkie are the uncles of this more friendly Ghost?
Casper the Friendly Ghost
- What button on a phone has the letters MNO?
6
- What is the name of Superman's Superhero Dog?
Krypto
- Who discovered the law of gravity?
Sir Issiac Newton
- If you were to divide an entire day into three equal parts. How long would each 1/3 be?
8
