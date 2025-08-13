$1000 Minute: Wednesday, August 13th
Published August 13, 2025
By Charlie
- This Kool FM Artist just announced her 12th studio album, “The Life of a Show Girl”
Taylor Swift
- This festival will take place this Saturday at Barrie’s Heritage Park.
Dragon Boat Festival
- Georgian Bay is a part of which Great Lake?
Lake Huron
- Which system in the human body carries oxygen to all of the body’s cells?
Circulatory System OR Cardiovascular System (NOT Respiratory System)
- This art instructor was the host of “The Joy of Painting”, known for his ‘happy little clouds’.
Bob Ross
- What colour is the second ‘O’ in the Google logo?
Yellow
- RCN is an acronym for this military force.
Royal Canadian Navy
- What is the name of the warthog in The Lion King?
Pumbaa
- Who was the drummer for The Beatles?
Ringo Starr
- Mario Lemieux was famous for playing what sport?
Hockey
