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$1000 Minute: Wednesday, August 19th

$1,000 Minute
Published August 19, 2026
By Charlie
  1. The Toronto Blue Jays played this team from Tampa Bay  last night?
    The Rays


  2. The Marianas Trench is the deepest oceanic trench on Earth, but in which ocean is it located?
    Pacific Ocean


  3. Which Kool FM Artist sings Girls Just Want to Have Fun, and Time After Time?
    Cyndi Lauper 


  4. What fast-food chain sells the Crunchwrap Supreme?
    Taco Bell 


  5. What sport is played with stones, brooms and a sheet of ice?
    Curling


  6. What year did Canada officially become a country?
    1867


  7. How many zeros are in one million?
    6 (1,000,000)


  8. How many animals of each species did Moses take onto the Ark?
    None, it was Noah.


  9. What chocolate bar uses the slogan "you're not you when you're hungry"
    Sicker


  10. Mark Hamill is an American actor best known for portraying which character in a George Lucas movie franchise?
    Luke Skywalker in Star Wars 
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