$1000 Minute: Wednesday, August 19th
Published August 19, 2026
By Charlie
- The Toronto Blue Jays played this team from Tampa Bay last night?
The Rays
- The Marianas Trench is the deepest oceanic trench on Earth, but in which ocean is it located?
Pacific Ocean
- Which Kool FM Artist sings Girls Just Want to Have Fun, and Time After Time?
Cyndi Lauper
- What fast-food chain sells the Crunchwrap Supreme?
Taco Bell
- What sport is played with stones, brooms and a sheet of ice?
Curling
- What year did Canada officially become a country?
1867
- How many zeros are in one million?
6 (1,000,000)
- How many animals of each species did Moses take onto the Ark?
None, it was Noah.
- What chocolate bar uses the slogan "you're not you when you're hungry"
Sicker
- Mark Hamill is an American actor best known for portraying which character in a George Lucas movie franchise?
Luke Skywalker in Star Wars
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