$1000 Minute: Wednesday, August 20th
Published August 20, 2025
By Charlie
- This band of brothers will preforming in Toronto tomorrow at the Rogers Centre?
Jonas Brothers
- Ernie and Bert are a popular duo from Sesame Street, but which one is Orange?
Ernie
- What name is given to a squared pasta pocket stuffed with cheese , meat or vegetables?
Ravioli
- How many innings are played in a full major league baseball game?
9
- Which chocolate bar company is credited with creating the popular "Cookies and Cream" flavor?
Hershey
- What three-letter abbreviation stands for monosodium glutamate, a common flavor enhancer?
MSG
- In the children’s song “You Are My Sunshine,” when does the sunshine make you happy?
When Skies are Grey
- What Disney movie is the following address from "P. Sherman, 42 Wallaby Way, Sydney"?
Finding Nemo
- How many squares are on a standard Chess Board?
64 (8 rows of 8)
- How many one eyed jacks are in a standard dec of cards?
2 (the Jack of Heart and Spades)
