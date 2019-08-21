$1000 Minute Wednesday, August 21st

1) Today is Olympic Athlete Usain Bolts birthday. In what sport did he win his Olympics medals?

(Running/ Sprinting)

2) What brand of vehicle is a Wrangler?

(Jeep)

3) Spell Wrangler.

(W-R-A-N-G-L-E-R)

4) What flower is named after the giant burning ball in the sky?

(Sun Flower)

5) How many years are you celebrating when you celebrate a centennial?

(100)

6) In which Canadian Territory will you find the Capital City, White Horse?

(Yukon)

7) Which Barrie professional sports team is currently in their playoffs?

(Barrie Baycats)

8) How many countries border Canada?

(1 USA)

9) True or False: ATM is an abbreviation of Automated Teller Machine.

(True)

10) Name the singer who announced a split from her Australian husband this week.

(Miley Cyrus)