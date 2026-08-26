$1000 Minute: Wednesday, August 26th
Published August 26, 2026
By Charlie
- Who is the Toronto Maple Leafs Newley acquired #1 Goaltender?
Sergei Bobrovsky
- Who is the princess of the Mushroom Kingdom in the Super Mario Universe?
Princess Peach (I'll; accept princess toadstool as that was her name back in the day)
- Which actor famously portrayed both Ethan Hunt and Jerry Maguire in films?
Tom Cruise
- This Disney princess' s name literally means Beautiful, Who is she?
Belle (from Beauty and the Beast )
- What part of a cow’s body is used to produce and store milk before it is milked?
Udder
- What Animal's baby is called a Joey?
Kangaroo (we'll also accept, Koala, Wallaby or Wombat)
- What unit is used to measure electrical current?
Amps (Ampere)
- What is the correct plural form of the word “rhinoceros”?
Rhinoceroses (Rhinos)
- What are Glossy, Mat and Eggshell?
Types of paint finishes
- What did Jack trade for the magic Beans in the story Jack and the Beanstalk?
A Cow
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