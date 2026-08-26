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$1000 Minute: Wednesday, August 26th

$1,000 Minute
Published August 26, 2026
By Charlie
  1. Who is the Toronto Maple Leafs Newley acquired  #1 Goaltender?
    Sergei Bobrovsky

  2. Who is the princess of the Mushroom Kingdom in the Super Mario Universe?
    Princess Peach (I'll; accept princess toadstool as that was her name back in the day) 


  3. Which  actor famously portrayed both Ethan Hunt and Jerry Maguire in films? 
    Tom Cruise 

  4. This Disney princess' s name literally means Beautiful, Who is she? 
    Belle (from Beauty and the Beast )


  5. What part of a cow’s body is used to produce and store milk before it is milked?
    Udder


  6. What Animal's baby is called a Joey?
    Kangaroo (we'll also accept, Koala, Wallaby or Wombat) 


  7. What unit is used to measure electrical current?
    Amps (Ampere)


  8. What is the correct plural form of the word “rhinoceros”?
    Rhinoceroses (Rhinos) 


  9. What are Glossy, Mat and Eggshell?
    Types of paint finishes


  10. What did Jack trade for the magic Beans in the story Jack and the Beanstalk?
    A Cow 
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