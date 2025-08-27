$1000 Minute: Wednesday, August 27th
Published August 27, 2025
By Charlie
- Next week, Kool FM starts playing the contest that contains Briefcases full of Prizes or spam. What's it called? Kool or Not Kool
- In technology, what does the abbreviation “AI” stand for?
Artificial intelligence
- What name is given to the dish that consists of Mashed potatoes, Ground Beef and Corn?
Shepherd’s Pie (or Cottage Pie in some regions)
- Who is Donald Duck's girlfriend?
Daisy Duck
- What name is given to a doctor who specializes in eye care?
Optometrist (or Ophthalmologist for medical/surgical care)
- Dave Thomas is the founding father of this fast food chain?
Wendy's
- Which City is the capital of our nation?
Ottawa
- Last night, the Blue Jays took on the Twins, where are the Twins from?
Minesota
- What term describes a hugely popular movie that attracts massive audiences and ticket sales?
Blockbuster
- Which drum set cymbal is played with a pedal and sticks?
High Hat
