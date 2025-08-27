Listen Live

$1000 Minute: Wednesday, August 27th

$1,000 Minute
Published August 27, 2025
By Charlie
  1. Next week, Kool FM starts playing the contest that contains Briefcases full of Prizes or spam. What's it called? Kool or Not Kool


  2. In technology, what does the abbreviation “AI” stand for?
    Artificial intelligence


  3. What name is given to the dish that consists of Mashed potatoes, Ground Beef and Corn? 
    Shepherd’s Pie (or Cottage Pie in some regions)


  4. Who is Donald Duck's girlfriend? 
    Daisy Duck


  5. What name is given to a doctor who specializes in eye care?
    Optometrist (or Ophthalmologist for medical/surgical care)


  6. Dave Thomas is the founding father of this fast food chain?
    Wendy's


  7. Which City is the capital of our nation?
    Ottawa 


  8. Last night, the Blue Jays took on the Twins, where are the Twins from?
    Minesota 


  9. What term describes a hugely popular movie that attracts massive audiences and ticket sales?
    Blockbuster 


  10. Which drum set cymbal is played with a pedal and sticks?
    High Hat 

