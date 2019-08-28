$1000 Minute Wednesday, August 28th

1) If listed alphabetically, does August or April come first?

(April)

2) We are approaching the last long weekend of the summer. What is the name of the Holiday this coming Monday?

(Labour Day)

3) You just bought a UHD TV. What does UHD stand for?

(Ultra High Definition)

4) Shania Twain celebrates a birthday today. FINISH THE SENTENCE: “Man! I feel like a …”

(Woman)

5) How many holes are in a full round of golf?

(18)

6) Name 1 of the 4 houses at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry?

(Griffindor/Hufflepuff/Ravenclaw/Slytherin)

7) Chardonnay, Riesling, and Pinot are all varieties of red or white wine?

(White)

8) The Barrie Baycats played game 1 of the IBL finals last night. Which team are they playing for this series?

(Kitchener/Panthers)

9) Brooke has 17 cookies. If she wants to split the cookies evenly amongst her 3 children, how many cookies would she have left over for herself?

(2)

10) What do you call a person who diagnoses and treats skin disorders?

(Dermatologist)