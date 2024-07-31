$1000 Minute: Wednesday, August 31st
How did you do this morning?
Published July 31, 2024
By Charlie
- What fast food Chain is home to the Whopper?
Burger King
- What dance are you doing if you “Put your right arm in, and take your right arm out”?
The Hokey Pokey
- He was the voice of Shrek the green Ogar.
Mike Myers
- What breakfast cereal used the slogan "Follow your nose! It always knows!”
Froot Loops
- What grouping or class of musical instrument are the Drums a part of?
Percussion Instruments
- What was the name of the vessel that Marooned in Gilligan’s Island?
The SS Minow
- What’s the name of the school yard game where Players form two lines and call for someone from the opposite line over?
Red Rover
- In a set of Beach Volleyball what score do you play up to?
21 points
- Today is author J.K. Rowling’s birthday, what book series is she most known for writing?
Harry Potter
- How many grams roughly are in an ounce?
28
