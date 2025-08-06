$1000 Minute: Wednesday, August 6th
Published August 6, 2025
By Charlie
- In Ice Hockey was do you call the blue paint in front of the net?
Goalie Crease/ Crease
- What is George's last name in Seinfeld?
Costanza
- Which long-running soap opera, focuses on the staff and patients of a hospital?
General Hospital
- According to an old fashion rule, it's bad to wear the colour white after which holiday?
Labour Day
- This beer nicknamed the "King of Beers"—has the naming rights for the concert venue at Ontario Place?Budweiser (Budweiser Stage)
- In Blackjack, what number are players trying to reach without going over?
21
- Cool Ranch and Sweet Chilli heat are just some of the flavour of this Chip brand?
Doritos
- In the Nursery Rhyme Jack and Jill, who fell down the hill first?
Jack
- What is the fat percentage of whole homogenized milk in Canada?
3.25
- A Super Soaker refers to what type of toy?
Water Gun/Pistol
