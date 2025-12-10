$1000 Minute Wednesday, December 10th
Published December 10, 2025
By Charlie
- What is the name of the Grinch's Dog?
Max
- In Basketball, how many points is a free throw worth?
1
- How many more sleeps until it's Christmas Morning?
15
- On December 31st, this gets dropped at Midnight in Time Square?
The Big Ball/The Times Square Ball
- What do the letters “X’s and O’s” represent when written on a card?
Huggs & Kisses
- What was the family name of the Flintstones' neighbours?
The Rubbles
- In the Christmas Carol "The Christmas Song," what was "nipping at your nose"?
Jack Frost
- What is the name of the crisscross pattern often used as a pie topping?
Lattice/Cross Hatch
- What type of fruit is a Granny Smith?
Apple
- What is the 11th letter of the alphabet?
K
