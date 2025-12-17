$1000 Minute: Wednesday, December 17th
Published December 17, 2025
By Charlie
- Checker pieces are usually one of two colours. Black and what?
Red
- This Kool FM Artist was on a lot of people's year-end playlists with her song Pink Pony Club?
Chapel Roan
- What do you traditionally dip in a Cheese Fondue?
Bread
- Who is known for singing the Song Rubber Duckie?
Ernie
- In what board game do players try to correctly identify the murderer, the location, and the weapon?
Clue
- In the Tongue twister, what was she selling by the Sea Shore?
Seashells?
- This Canadian Rocker is scheduled to perform at the City of Barrie's New Year's Eve Celebration.
Kim Mitchel
- How many Times does Santa Claus check his Naughty or Nice list?
Twice
- What is the name of the song that is often played at midnight on New Year's Eve?
Auld Lang Syne
- What is CO2?
Carbon Dioxide
