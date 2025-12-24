$1000 Minute: Wednesday, December 24th
Published December 24, 2025
By Charlie
- Now commonly used for Christmas Lights, who created the very first strand of electric lights?
Thomas Edison
- In the 12 Days of Christmas, what’s given on the third day of Christmas?
Three French Hens
- What’s the name of the official program, used by millions to track Santa tonight?
NORAD
- Who wrote the classic story ‘A Christmas Carol’?
Charles Dickens
- In the movie ‘Elf’, what condiment does Buddy put on everything?
Syrup
- Who originally sang Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree?
Brenda Lee
- Many Seinfeld fans may have celebrated this holiday yesterday.
Festivus
- Bûche de Noël is also known as this in English.
Yuletide Log
- True or False: The North Pole has no Time Zone.
True
- In the Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, what is the nickname of the Abominable Snow Monster?
Bumble
