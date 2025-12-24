Kool FM Full Colour Logo with Outline
$1000 Minute: Wednesday, December 24th

$1,000 Minute
Published December 24, 2025
By Charlie
  1. Now commonly used for Christmas Lights, who created the very first strand of electric lights?
    Thomas Edison


  1. In the 12 Days of Christmas, what’s given on the third day of Christmas?
    Three French Hens


  1. What’s the name of the official program, used by millions to track Santa tonight? 
    NORAD


  1. Who wrote the classic story ‘A Christmas Carol’? 
    Charles Dickens


  1. In the movie ‘Elf’, what condiment does Buddy put on everything?
    Syrup


  1. Who originally sang Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree?
    Brenda Lee


  1. Many Seinfeld fans may have celebrated this holiday yesterday.
    Festivus


  1. Bûche de Noël is also known as this in English. 
    Yuletide Log 


  1. True or False: The North Pole has no Time Zone.
    True


  1.  In the Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, what is the nickname of the Abominable Snow Monster?
    Bumble 
