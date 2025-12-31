$1000 Minute: Wednesday, December 31st
Published December 31, 2025
By Charlie
- She was one of the original American Idol judges alongside Randy Jackson and Simon Cowell.
Paula Abdul
- How many elements are there on the periodic table?
118
- What is Taylor Swift’s lucky number?
13
- What is Kramer’s first name on Seinfeld?
Cosmo
- Canadian Airport codes all start with this letter.
Y
- Yasmin, Cloe, Sasha and Jade were the original four of which doll brand?
Bratz
- Sandy Cheeks and Patrick Star were characters in this Nickelodeon TV series.
SpongeBob Squarepants
- How many continents exist in the world?
7
- This wrestler-turned-actor voices a character in Disney’s Moana.
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson
- The Upside Down is a parallel dimension in this Netflix hit series.
Stranger Things
