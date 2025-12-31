Kool FM Full Colour Logo with Outline
$1000 Minute: Wednesday, December 31st

$1,000 Minute
Published December 31, 2025
By Charlie
  1. She was one of the original American Idol judges alongside Randy Jackson and Simon Cowell. 
    Paula Abdul


  1. How many elements are there on the periodic table?
    118


  1. What is Taylor Swift’s lucky number?
    13


  1. What is Kramer’s first name on Seinfeld?
    Cosmo


  1. Canadian Airport codes all start with this letter. 
    Y


  1. Yasmin, Cloe, Sasha and Jade were the original four of which doll brand?
    Bratz 


  1. Sandy Cheeks and Patrick Star were characters in this Nickelodeon TV series. 
    SpongeBob Squarepants



  1. How many continents exist in the world?
    7


  1. This wrestler-turned-actor voices a character in Disney’s Moana. 
    Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson


  1. The Upside Down is a parallel dimension in this Netflix hit series.
    Stranger Things

