$1000 Minute: Wednesday, December 3rd

$1,000 Minute
Published December 3, 2025
By Charlie
  1. Taylor Swift was a voice actress in this animated Dr Seuss film.
    The Lorax


  1. What is the name of the famous Christmas ballet?
    The Nutcracker 


  1. In the movie Elf, what condiment does Buddy put on everything?
    Syrup


  1. An orthodontist works on what part of the body?
    Teeth (or jaw)


  1. In Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol’, what was the first name of Scrooge?
    Ebenezer


  1. Where can you find the giant decorated Christmas tree in downtown Barrie?
    Meridian Place


  1. What is the name of the display of lights appearing along Lakeshore Drive?
    The Festival of Trees


  1. In European folklore, he is said to punish naughty children at Christmas.
    Krampus


  1.  What is the name of the Grinch’s dog?
    Max


  1. What are reindeer also called? 
    Caribou


