$1000 Minute: Wednesday, December 4th
Published December 4, 2024
By Charlie
- Harry and Marv known as the Wet Bandits, are criminals in this holiday Classic film.
Home Alone
- This actor played Forest Gump.
Tom Hanks
- Which part of a record player reads the grooves on a vinyl record?
Needle or Stylus
- Which historical figure is famous for wearing a raccoon-skin hat?
Davy Crocket
- In the popular series, Yellowstone- in what state is the family ranch located?
Montana
- What term describes a balloon after all the air or gas has been released?
Deflated
- How many more sleeps until it’s Christmas?
21
- In Golf, you’d traditionally use this club when playing out of a bunker.
Sand Wedge
- What type of food is a Po-Boy?
Sandwich/Subs
- Cats are said to have how many lives?
9
