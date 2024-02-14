Listen Live

$1000 Minute: Wednesday, February 14th!

  1. He is the neighbor and best friend of Fred Flintstone.

Barney Rubble

  1. Gwen Stefani is an American Singer, song writer, and designer and is most famous for being the lead singer of this band?

No Doubt 

  1. What’s the name of the sword that was pulled from the stone by King Aurthur?

Excalibur

  1. How many dots are on one six-sided die?

21

  1. In the TV Show Married with Children, what occupation did Al Bundy Have?

Shoe Salesmen

  1. In the fairy tale Rumpelstiltskin, what was Rumpelstiltskin able to spin into gold?

Straw 

  1. If someone says they want to toss the old Pig Skin, what are they referring to?

A Football

  1. Spell Maintenance?

M-A-I-N-T-E-N-A-N-C-E

  1. Which movie actor uttered the famous words, “I’ll be back.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger in “Terminator”

  1. She is the Greek goddess of Love?

Aphrodite

