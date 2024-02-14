$1000 Minute: Wednesday, February 14th!
- He is the neighbor and best friend of Fred Flintstone.
Barney Rubble
- Gwen Stefani is an American Singer, song writer, and designer and is most famous for being the lead singer of this band?
No Doubt
- What’s the name of the sword that was pulled from the stone by King Aurthur?
Excalibur
- How many dots are on one six-sided die?
21
- In the TV Show Married with Children, what occupation did Al Bundy Have?
Shoe Salesmen
- In the fairy tale Rumpelstiltskin, what was Rumpelstiltskin able to spin into gold?
Straw
- If someone says they want to toss the old Pig Skin, what are they referring to?
A Football
- Spell Maintenance?
M-A-I-N-T-E-N-A-N-C-E
- Which movie actor uttered the famous words, “I’ll be back.”
Arnold Schwarzenegger in “Terminator”
- She is the Greek goddess of Love?
Aphrodite