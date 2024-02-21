Listen Live

$1000 Minute: Wednesday, February 21st

How did you do this morning?

By $1,000 Minute
  1. Today is February 21st, Spring officially begins on March 19th. How many more sleeps until it’s springtime?

    27 
  1. This Swine Muppet is rumoured to be the Girlfriend of Kermit the Frog?

    Mrs. Piggy?
  1. The Cobras were the nemesis of these Hasbro action Figures?

    G.I. Joe 
  1. Fran Dresser portrayed “Fran Fine” in this 90’s TV Show.

    The Nanny
  1. On Wednesday, February 28th, you’re encouraged to wear this colour shirt to Stand up against Bullying.

    Pink
  1. True or false, St Patrick’s Day is considered a Statutory Holiday for some Provinces in Canada.

    True It’s observed by Newfoundland & Labrador.
  1. Not counting the different types of games, The Olympics are held every how many years?

    4 years 
  1. What is the chemical symbol for oxygen?

    O
  1. This Greek Goddess is best known for having hair made of snakes and for her ability to turn anyone she looked at to stone.

    Medusa 
  1. This astrology sign symbol is a Crab and runs from June 21 – July 22.

    Cancer 

Related posts

$1000 Minute: Thursday, February 22nd

$1000 Minute: Tuesday, February 20th!

$1000 Minute: Friday, February 16th