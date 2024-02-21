$1000 Minute: Wednesday, February 21st

- Today is February 21st, Spring officially begins on March 19th. How many more sleeps until it’s springtime?
27
- This Swine Muppet is rumoured to be the Girlfriend of Kermit the Frog?
Mrs. Piggy?
- The Cobras were the nemesis of these Hasbro action Figures?
G.I. Joe
- Fran Dresser portrayed “Fran Fine” in this 90’s TV Show.
The Nanny
- On Wednesday, February 28th, you’re encouraged to wear this colour shirt to Stand up against Bullying.
Pink
- True or false, St Patrick’s Day is considered a Statutory Holiday for some Provinces in Canada.
True It’s observed by Newfoundland & Labrador.
- Not counting the different types of games, The Olympics are held every how many years?
4 years
- What is the chemical symbol for oxygen?
O
- This Greek Goddess is best known for having hair made of snakes and for her ability to turn anyone she looked at to stone.
Medusa
- This astrology sign symbol is a Crab and runs from June 21 – July 22.
Cancer