$1000 Minute: Wednesday, February 25th
Published February 25, 2026
By Charlie
- You're supposed to wear this colour shirt today to raise awareness about bullying?
Pink
- According to the Marketing jingle, what product is known as the San Francisco Treat?
Rice a Roni
- On the Canadian Flag, how many points does the stylized Maple Leaf have?
11
- What was the name of Jafar's Parrot in Disney's Aladdin?
Iago
- This major sports league is resuming play tonight after taking 2 weeks off due to the Olympics.
The NHL
- What month does Easter fall on this year?
April (Easter Sunday is April 5th)
- How many ships does each player have in the board game Battleships?
5 (Carrier, Battleship, Cruiser, Submarine and Destroyer)
- What was the name of Rachel Green's male co-worker at Central Perk in the TV's Friends?
Gunther
- An ice cream cone costs $3. If Leanne buys 4, how much change will she get back if she pays with a 20?
$8
- Name a member of the Boy Band N Sync other than Justin Timberlake?
JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick, or Lance Bass.
