$1000 Minute: Wednesday, February 28th
How did you do today?
- What is the name of the speedy mouse from the Looney Tunes?
Speedy Gonzales
- Spell Saskatoon
S-A-S-K-A-T-O-O-N
- What is the capital of Saskatchewan?
Regina
- How many Canadian Teams are there in Major League Baseball?
1: The Toronto Blue Jays
- What Galaxy do we live in?
Milky Way
- What is the name of Yogi Bear’s Sidekick?
Boo Boo
- True or False the Titanic Sunk in 1914?
False, it sank in 1912.
- Dale and Amy have 3 and 4 chocolate candies respectively. On the other hand, Rob and Milzy have 2 and 5 strawberry candies respectively. How many candies do they have in total?
14
9. There are 5 senses, hearing, taste, smell, touch, and?
Sight
10. In what sport would you find a pommel horse?
Gymnastics