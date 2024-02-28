$1000 Minute: Wednesday, February 28th

What is the name of the speedy mouse from the Looney Tunes?

Speedy Gonzales

Spell Saskatoon

S-A-S-K-A-T-O-O-N

What is the capital of Saskatchewan?

Regina

How many Canadian Teams are there in Major League Baseball?

1: The Toronto Blue Jays

What Galaxy do we live in?

Milky Way

What is the name of Yogi Bear’s Sidekick?

Boo Boo

True or False the Titanic Sunk in 1914?

False, it sank in 1912.

Dale and Amy have 3 and 4 chocolate candies respectively. On the other hand, Rob and Milzy have 2 and 5 strawberry candies respectively. How many candies do they have in total?

14

9. There are 5 senses, hearing, taste, smell, touch, and?

Sight

10. In what sport would you find a pommel horse?

Gymnastics