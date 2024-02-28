Listen Live

$1000 Minute: Wednesday, February 28th

How did you do today?

By $1,000 Minute
  1. What is the name of the speedy mouse from the Looney Tunes?

Speedy Gonzales

  1. Spell Saskatoon

S-A-S-K-A-T-O-O-N

  1. What is the capital of Saskatchewan?

Regina

  1. How many Canadian Teams are there in Major League Baseball?

1: The Toronto Blue Jays

  1. What Galaxy do we live in?

Milky Way

  1. What is the name of Yogi Bear’s Sidekick?

Boo Boo

  1. True or False the Titanic Sunk in 1914?

False, it sank in 1912.

  1. Dale and Amy have 3 and 4 chocolate candies respectively. On the other hand, Rob and Milzy have 2 and 5 strawberry candies respectively. How many candies do they have in total?

14

9.  There are 5 senses,  hearing, taste, smell, touch, and?

Sight

10.     In what sport would you find a pommel horse?

Gymnastics

