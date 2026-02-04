$1000 Minute: Wednesday, February 4th
Published February 4, 2026
By Charlie
- Most electric Bass guitars have how many strings?
4
- What day of the week is Valentine's Day this year?
Saturday
- This first-ever Francophone Canadian prime minister found the $5 Bill?
Sir Wilfred Laurier
- How many Toronto Maple Leaf players are headed to the Olympics to represent their countries?
3 ( Auston Matthews (USA), William Nylander (Sweden), and Oliver Ekman-Larsson (Sweden)
- How many hearts do Octopuses have?
3
- Which Fable featuring bugs taught us that hard work and planning pay off?
The Ant & the Grasshopper
- Which fruit can float on water due to its 25% air content?
Apples
- Riesling is what type of wine in terms of colour?
White Wine
- Name one of the kangaroos from Winnie the Pooh?
Kanga (The mother) or Roo (The Joey)
- In Baseball, how many balls are there in a full count?
3
What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement
Amp up your workday!
Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mixListen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement
Beat FOMO by being in the know!
Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.
Related
Advertisement
Advertisement
Upcoming Concerts
Maestro Fresh Wes
AfroCaribbean Multicultural Association presents a Black History Month Tribute to Maestro Fresh Wes
Five Points Theatre February 14
Advertisement
Advertisement