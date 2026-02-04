Kool FM Full Colour Logo with Outline
$1000 Minute: Wednesday, February 4th

$1,000 Minute
Published February 4, 2026
By Charlie
  1. Most electric Bass guitars have how many strings?
    4


  2. What day of the week is Valentine's Day this year?
    Saturday 


  3. This first-ever Francophone Canadian prime minister found the $5 Bill?
    Sir Wilfred Laurier 


  4. How many Toronto Maple Leaf players are headed to the Olympics to represent their countries?
    3  ( Auston Matthews (USA), William Nylander (Sweden), and Oliver Ekman-Larsson (Sweden)


  5. How many hearts do Octopuses have?



  6. Which Fable featuring bugs taught us that hard work and planning pay off?
    The Ant & the Grasshopper 


  7. Which fruit can float on water due to its 25% air content?
    Apples 


  8. Riesling is what type of wine in terms of colour?
    White Wine 


  9. Name one of the kangaroos from Winnie the Pooh?
    Kanga (The mother) or Roo (The Joey)


  10. In Baseball, how many balls are there in a full count?
    3
