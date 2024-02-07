$1000 Minute: Wednesday, February 7th!

He was the first black man to play in Major League Baseball (MLB) in the modern era.

Jackie Robinson

This is the Capital of Alberta?

Edmonton

What is the name of the comedic bear who tells jokes on the Muppets?

Fozzie The Ebar

Who was the 1st Canadian Team to enter the MLB in 1969?

Montreal Expos

In the Nursery Rhym Little Miss Muffet what scared her away?

A Spider

She won Best Album at the Grammy’s this past weekend for “Midnights”?

Taylor

If Charlie made 3 dozen cookies for Dale but decided to keep 6, how many cookies did she actually give to Dale?

30

In classical mythology he is the god of desire, erotic love, attraction and affection and is often associated with Valentines Day?

Cupid (we’d also accept Amor as He is also known as Amor)

Spell Mythology

M-Y-T-H-O-L-O-G-Y

There are three primary Colours, Red, Blue and?

Yellow