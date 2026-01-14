$1000 Minute: Wednesday, January 14th
- Last night, the Toronto Maple Leafs played this team from Utah?
The Mammoth
- Amy Poehler made Golden Globe history on Sunday by winning an award in this brand-new category.
Best Podcast (Podcasting)
- Which spice comes from the dried stigma of a flower and is considered the most expensive?
Saffron
- According to the nursery rhyme, what did Little Bo Beep lose?
Her Sheep
- Which bottling company distributes Mountain Dew in Canada?
Pepsi Co.
- According to the IHO, as of the year 2000, there are this many oceans in the world?
5 (Arctic, Atlantic, Pacific, Indian and Southern)
- Who is the host of "The Late Show"?
Stephen Colbert
- In what Country would you find Machu Picchu?
Peru
- He is the main antagonist in Inspector Gadget?
Dr Claw
- The Super Bowl is being played in which state this year?
California (Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California)
