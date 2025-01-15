$1000 Minute: Wednesday, January 15th
Published January 15, 2025
By Charlie
- The Toronto Tempo is the 14th team to join this professional sports league.
WNBA
- What is the verb in the following sentence? The big black Dog dashed outside.
Dashed
- True or False -40 degrees Celsius is the same temperature as -40 degrees Fahrenheit?
Ture (This is because the Celsius and Fahrenheit scales intersect at this temperature)
- What colour is Clifford the Dog?
Red
- This creamy Italian dish is made with Arborio rice, broth, and Parmesan. What is it?
Risotto
- How many oceans border Canada?
3 (Pacific, Atlantic and Artic)
- Astro was this Hana Barbara cartoon family’s loyal and lovable dog.
The jetsons
- This orange-powered flavour is Dorito's most popular flavour.
Nacho Cheese
- What alcohol is used when making a lemon drop?
Vodka
- How much money do you get for passing Go in the board game Monopoly?
$200
