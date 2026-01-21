$1000 Minute: Wednesday, January 21st
Published January 21, 2026
By Charlie
- What is the name of Barrie's Baseball Team?
The Baycats
- In the popular children’s book The Monster at the End of This Book, who is revealed to be the monster?
Grover from Sesame Street
- Which former One Direction member is releasing the lead single “Aperture” from their fourth album this Thursday?
Harry Styles
- This popular treat typically gets left out for Santa Claus.
Milk and Cookies
- Currently, Kool FM is giving you the chance to win a brand new what, with our Heat Is On Contest?
A Furnace
- Back in the ’80s and ’90s, what non-portable device did people use to listen to music on cassette tapes?
Tape Deck/stereo cassette deck
- Burger King is best known for which popular sandwich?
The Whopper
- These popular fake nails are made from a liquid and powder formula—what are they called?
Acrylic
- In Roman numerals, what number does the letter X represent?
10
- Amy is giving you the chance to Beat the Box Office and win tickets to see this artist, also known as Mr. 305?Pitbull
