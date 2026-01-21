Kool FM Full Colour Logo with Outline
$1000 Minute: Wednesday, January 21st

$1,000 Minute
Published January 21, 2026
By Charlie
  1. What is the name of Barrie's  Baseball Team?
    The Baycats


  2. In the popular children’s book The Monster at the End of This Book, who is revealed to be the monster?
    Grover from Sesame Street 

  3. Which former One Direction member is releasing the lead single “Aperture” from their fourth album this Thursday?
    Harry Styles


  4. This popular treat typically gets left out for Santa Claus.
    Milk and Cookies 


  5. Currently, Kool FM is giving you the chance to win a brand new what, with our Heat Is On Contest?
    A Furnace 


  6. Back in the ’80s and ’90s, what non-portable device did people use to listen to music on cassette tapes?
    Tape Deck/stereo cassette deck


  7. Burger King is best known for which popular sandwich?
    The Whopper


  8. These popular fake nails are made from a liquid and powder formula—what are they called?
    Acrylic


  9. In Roman numerals, what number does the letter X represent?
    10


  10. Amy is giving you the chance to Beat the Box Office and win tickets to see this artist, also known as Mr. 305?Pitbull 
