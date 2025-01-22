$1000 Minute: Wednesday, January 22nd
Published January 22, 2025
By Charlie
- What dance has you “Shake it all about”?
The Hokey Pokey
- According to popular culture and adaptations, Frankenstein the Monster is portrayed as being afraid of what?Fire/Flames
- Which actor said the iconic line “Go Ahead, Punk, Make My Day" from the 1983 film Sudden Impact?
Clint Eastwood
- What is the name of the low-impact cardio machine that mimics the motion of running, walking or stair climbing?
The Elliptical Trainer
- What animal is on a Canadian 1-dollar coin?
Loon (Loonie is not accepted)
- What is the name of Barrie’s Mayor?
Alex Nuttall
- What is the name of the man in Edgar Rice Burroughs’ book, that was raised by apes in the jungle?
Tarzan
- Hershey Canada sells chocolate-covered raisins under this name.
Glosettes
- If bags of milk at the store consist of three 1.5 litter bags. How many litters would you have if you bought 3 bags of milk?
13.5 litres of Milk
- Teppanyaki is a cooking style where food is prepared on a flat, iron griddle. What country did it originate in?Japan
What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement
Amp up your workday!
Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mixListen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement
Beat FOMO by being in the know!
Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.
Related
Advertisement
Advertisement
Upcoming Concerts
The Theatre at Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto March 13
Advertisement
Advertisement