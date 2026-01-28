$1000 Minute: Wednesday, January 28th
Published January 28, 2026
By Charlie
- If your clothes were to catch on fire, what is the 3rd step you should take to extinguish them?
Roll (Stop, Drop and Roll)
- Canadian Postal Codes consist of how many numbers?
3
- According to the Rupert Holmes song, if you like this drink, you should "write him and escape."
Pina Coladas
- In Roman mythology, Cupid, the mascot of Valentine's Day, is the son of which goddess?
Venus
- Back in 1995, the Toronto Raptors were one of two Canadian teams to join the NBA. What was the other team? Vancouver Grizzlies
- Is Rob Thomas the lead singer and frontman of this rock band?
Matchbox 20
- Which Pixar/ Disney movie franchise, that began in 1995, is releasing its 5th film in June 2026?
Toy Story
- What name is given to a cold, blended raw vegetable soup that originated in southern Spain?
Gazpacho
- In billiards, what is it called when you hit the cue ball and it goes into a pocket?
Scratch
- What colour are the majority of municipal fire hydrants painted in Ontario?
Yellow
