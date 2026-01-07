$1000 Minute: Wednesday, January 7th
Published January 7, 2026
By Charlie
- What are the two ends of a magnet called, where its magnetic force is strongest?
North & South Poles
- Name an actor who has portrayed Batman in TV or Film? (Adam West, Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Christian Bale, Ben Affleck, Robert Pattinson)
- Where would you find this warning: "Objects in mirror are closer than they appear"?
On an automobile's Mirrors (automobile or car is accepted)
- Which soap opera holds the record as the longest-running daytime drama still on the air?
General Hospital
- True or False: Should you use water for a grease fire?
False, (Smother it or use a Fire Extinguisher)
- Name a musical instrument that requires a Bow to play?
Violin, viola, cello, and double bass
- Last Night, the Toronto Maple Leafs played this team from Florida?
The Panthers
- Coca-Cola Bottling Company rebranded its ready-to-drink Iced Tea product under this name in 2025.
FUZE Iced Tea (Just Fuze)
- Who is now the primary host of ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve broadcast?
Ryan Seacrest
- How many provinces does Canada have?
10
