$1000 Minute: Wednesday, January 8th

$1,000 Minute
Published January 8, 2025
By Charlie
  1. Name one of the other two houses at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry besides Slytherin and Gryffindor.
    Hufflepuff or Ravenclaw


  1. What colour is a Canadian $50 bill?
    Red


  1. Snowshoes have been said to resemble this piece of sports equipment.
    Tennis Racquet


  1. What car manufacturer makes and distributes the Pilot and Odyssey?
    Honda


  1. This American rapper will be performing at the Super Bowl halftime show.
    Kendrick Lamar  



  1. What is the name of a cold-weather garment that covers the head, neck, and sometimes part of the face?
    A Balaclava (Neck warmer is not accepted as it’s a different garment)


  1. Most people over 30 know what a VCR is but what does VCR stand for?
    Video Cassette Recorder


  1. That’s Not a Knife, This is a Knife is a popular quote from what 80’s movie?
    Crocodile Dundee


  1. Kellog’s Rasin Bran is said to have how many scoops of raisins in every box?
    2 Scoops


  1. What substance inside of a pen do you write with?
    Ink
