$1000 Minute: Wednesday, January 8th
Published January 8, 2025
By Charlie
- Name one of the other two houses at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry besides Slytherin and Gryffindor.
Hufflepuff or Ravenclaw
- What colour is a Canadian $50 bill?
Red
- Snowshoes have been said to resemble this piece of sports equipment.
Tennis Racquet
- What car manufacturer makes and distributes the Pilot and Odyssey?
Honda
- This American rapper will be performing at the Super Bowl halftime show.
Kendrick Lamar
- What is the name of a cold-weather garment that covers the head, neck, and sometimes part of the face?
A Balaclava (Neck warmer is not accepted as it’s a different garment)
- Most people over 30 know what a VCR is but what does VCR stand for?
Video Cassette Recorder
- That’s Not a Knife, This is a Knife is a popular quote from what 80’s movie?
Crocodile Dundee
- Kellog’s Rasin Bran is said to have how many scoops of raisins in every box?
2 Scoops
- What substance inside of a pen do you write with?
Ink
