$1000 Minute Wednesday, July 10th

1) What social media platforms logo is a small, blue bird?

(Twitter)

2) The popular Canadian dish poutine consists of French Fries, Cheese Curds and what else?

(Gravy)

3) The MLB All Star Game was last night in Cleveland. Which team won? National OR American?

(American)

4) Spinning is a type of workout where you do what?

(Ride the Bike)

5) What letter comes before the Y in the word CHIMNEY?

(E)

6) What Canadian singer is Camilla Cabello rumoured to be dating?

(Shawn Mendes)

7) TRUE OR FALSE: July 31st is on a Thursday.

(False- Wednesday)

8) Sofía Vergara is celebrating a birthday today. NAME the ABC TV sitcom she plays Gloria on.

(Modern Family)



9) If you are visiting our nation’s capital, which province are you in?

(Ontario)

10) How many feet are in 36 inches?

(3)