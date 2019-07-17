$1000 Minute Wednesday, July 17th

1) A phlebotomist extracts what from the human body?

(Blood)

2) How many S’s are in the word espresso?

(3)

3) The Backstreet Boys are performing in Toronto tonight at the Scotia Bank Arena. Name one of the five members.

(Nick / Brian / Kevin / AJ / Howie)

4) What device is used to measure temperature?

(Thermometer)

5) The Toronto Blue Jays take on the Boston Red Sox again tonight. Are they playing in Toronto or Boston?

(Boston)

6) What does the D stand for in TD Bank?

(Dominion)

7) Spell the word eccentric.

(E C C E N T R I C)

8) If 43 slices of lemons were needed for lemonade and you already had 32, how many more slices would you need?

(11)

9) What vitamin do we get from the sun?

(Vitamin D)

10) What type of car are we giving away as the grand prize for our Kool Summer Selfie contest?

(Chevrolet Spark)