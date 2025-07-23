Listen Live

$1000 Minute: Wednesday, July 23rd

$1,000 Minute
Published July 23, 2025
By Charlie
  1. What new franchise record did the Toronto Blue Jays set in July 2025?
    Most consecutive wins at home 


  2. Who famously said it's not easy being green?
    Kermit The Frog


  3. A working compass will always point in this direction?
    North


  4. What do you call a baby cow?
    A Calf


  5. What chocolate company makes and distributes the Caramilk bar?
    Cadbury


  6. How many inches are in two and a half feet?
    30


  7. What can you do with a sundial?
    Tell time 


  8. What do you call the part of the drum you Strike in order to make a sound? 
    Drum Skin/head 


  9. This popular Swedish furniture company is also known for their meatballs?
    IKEA


  10. What is the medical abbreviation for intravenous?
    IV
