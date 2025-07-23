$1000 Minute: Wednesday, July 23rd
Published July 23, 2025
By Charlie
- What new franchise record did the Toronto Blue Jays set in July 2025?
Most consecutive wins at home
- Who famously said it's not easy being green?
Kermit The Frog
- A working compass will always point in this direction?
North
- What do you call a baby cow?
A Calf
- What chocolate company makes and distributes the Caramilk bar?
Cadbury
- How many inches are in two and a half feet?
30
- What can you do with a sundial?
Tell time
- What do you call the part of the drum you Strike in order to make a sound?
Drum Skin/head
- This popular Swedish furniture company is also known for their meatballs?
IKEA
- What is the medical abbreviation for intravenous?
IV
